VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 55-year-old man who has dementia.

Oliver Traverse was last seen Saturday afternoon in East Vancouver, when he left his home at Napier and Windermere Streets at noon. Police say he suffers from dementia and has difficulty walking, and his family are very concerned about him. He sometimes has seizures and needs to take medication that is essential for his health.

Traverse is described as an Indigenous man with a slim build, black medium-length curly hair, and a black goatee. He is around 5’8” tall and has a tattoo of an eagle on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a white Winnipeg Jets baseball cap, a jean jacket over a burgundy hoody, black baggy jeans, and beige shoes.

Police say Traverse frequently uses transit and has been known to frequent the First Avenue Marketplace at East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.