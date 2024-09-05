Vancouver pauses plan to build temporary fire hall on Strathcona green space

The City of Vancouver is pausing the rezoning process for a temporary fire hall in Strathcona, after gathering feedback from residents and community groups.

The city had initially proposed placing the fire hall over an existing green space at the corner of Union and Gore streets.

The proposal was met with opposition from some residents, who said the spot is important to the community, especially in an area where there’s already few parks.

In a statement to CTV News, the city said, given the feedback it has received, officials are "pausing the rezoning process at this time to re-evaluate location options.”

According to a rezoning booklet from the City of Vancouver, the site was chosen in an effort to relieve the current operational and safety pressures at Fire Hall 2, one of Vancouver Fire Rescue Service's busiest halls.

Long-time Strathcona resident Dana Deschene said the community is thrilled the city is exploring other options.

“Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s over and it’s stopped,” she said. “It just means that they’re doing a little more due diligence.”

According to the city, the site at the corner of Union and Gore is currently a road right-of-way.

Deschene said the community would like the city to eventually turn that space into a designated park.