Vancouver Mural Festival: Locations, free shows and more

Vancouver's annual mural festival is back, and this year's art celebration includes 11 days of parties, tours and more.

The festival starts Thursday, and is on until Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to organizers, the 2022 event features more than 30 new murals installed throughout the city.

While most think of the event as a tour of public art, there's also a lineup of more than 150 visual and performing artists, the festival group says.

WHERE TO SEE THE MURALS

The new murals from 50 artists are set up in eight Vancouver neighbourhoods:

Cambie Village

Downtown

Marpole

Mount Pleasant

North Shore

River District

Strathcona

West End

There are tours in those neighbourhoods, and tickets are for sale online. Those who'd rather go on their own can download an app that serves as an event guide. The app has photos of the murals as well as details about the artist and their work.

ASSOCIATED EVENTS

This year's festival includes a "City Centre Hub" at the site of a former motel on Main Street. The first 10 days of events will be held here, near 6th Avenue.

Those shows, which start after 5 p.m., are:

Circus and Flow Show

Open artist studios (four days)

Music BC Showcase

Wundrkut Forever Society presents Red Bull Dance Your Style Vancouver Qualifier

Holden Courage Graffiti Jam (two days)

Bye Felicia Drag Brunch and Tea Dance

Flamenco Dance Night

Tongue Market

SNAG Art Battle and Market

Soda Pop Pride

100 Collective Live

Razzle Dazzle Dance Party

Public Disco Takeover

On the final day of the festival, organizers are throwing an hours-long, all-ages street party on the Granville Promenade between Smithe and Helmcken streets.

There will also be an after party on the last day, and arts-driven talks hosted through the festival at a variety of locations.