VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver mayor disappointed by new location for overdose prevention site

    Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, speaks during a news conference for a housing announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, speaks during a news conference for a housing announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Share

    The mayor of Vancouver says the city is disappointed about the new location of an overdose prevention site in the downtown core.

    Ken Sim says in a news release that the city was not consulted on the relocation of Thomus Donaghy OPS to Howe Street, and the site should have been moved to the nearby St. Paul's Hospital instead.

    Vancouver Coastal Health said in a statement earlier Wednesday that the site had officially opened at its new location on the 1000 block of Howe Street, though there is no signage.

    It says Thomus Donaghy OPS initially opened in March 2021 but the lease for its Seymour Street location expired last month.

    The health authority says daily visits to the site are up 150 per cent since it opened, and it has reversed more than 200 drug overdoses.

    Sim says that despite his surprise, he appreciates that there are several factors that must be balanced when selecting locations for overdose prevention sites.

    “We look forward to learning more from Vancouver Coastal Health about how they plan to operate this site in a way that provides these important services while mitigating impacts on Vancouver neighbourhoods like Yaletown,” Sim says in the release.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News