Vancouver mayor announces possible property tax increase of 10.7%, higher than first proposed

Property owners in Vancouver will likely see a property tax increase of 10.7 per cent this year, higher than the 9.7 per cent announced last week.

Mayor Ken Sim made the announcement Tuesday morning while explaining additional spending for various city services.

Some of the extra spending items include an additional $1.3 million for engineering services, including road maintenance and pothole repairs; $1.8 million more for snow readiness, including snow removal; and a funding boost for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services totalling $4.19 million. That additional funding would allow the fire service to add 33 new positions in 2023.

“I know increases like this are hard, frankly they suck. We completely understand that. Nobody likes property tax increases, however leadership in government sometimes means making incredibly hard choices,” Sim said. “Taxpayers expect value for their money and we all deserve to live in a city that we feel proud of.”

City staff last week proposed a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent. Council will discuss the proposed budget Tuesday and hear from speakers. A final vote is expected March 7.

This is a developing story and will be updated.