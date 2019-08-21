A self-employed masseur working in Vancouver has been charged with sexual assault and barred from providing any further massage or physical therapy treatments.

Police said they began investigating after a woman came forward to report being sexually assaulted by a masseur who came to her home in downtown Vancouver.

Officers identified 33-year-old Alexander Varfolomeev as a suspect, and arrested him on Aug. 20. Authorities said Varfolomeev is self-employed, and used an app called Soothe to book clients for home calls.

"We have been working with the app provider and they have been co-operative with our police investigation," Const. Steve Addison said Wednesday.

Authorities couldn't comment on whether Varfolomeev has been on their radar before, or if he has also provided massages at any local massage parlours in addition to the app.

Addison encouraged anyone who uses the internet to arrange for services to take whatever precautions they can to guard their safety – but stressed that "the victim in this case did nothing wrong and did not deserve what happened to her."

Varfolomeev was released from custody the same day as his arrest, under a court order stating he can't give any more massages or physical therapy to the public.