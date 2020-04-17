VANCOUVER -- Vancouver lawyer Donna Turko says she's concerned about her clients at the federal prison in Mission after an inmate died in hospital Wednesday from an apparent complication due to COVID-19.

The medium-security institution has been one of the hardest hit prisons during the pandemic, as 55 inmates and eight correctional officers have tested positive so far.

Turko says she's trying to convince the parole board to grant her clients a temporary release or parole by exception, but the bureaucratic system of applying for parole is showing its weaknesses in an emergency.

The Fraser Health Authority also says it's following up with anyone who had contact with a staff member at North Fraser Pretrial Centre who tested positive for COVID-19.