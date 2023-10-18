Vancouver

    • Vancouver Island woman's overdose death now considered a homicide: RCMP

    The Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit has taken over the investigation into the death of 52-year-old Wendy Head, of North Cowichan. (RCMP) The Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit has taken over the investigation into the death of 52-year-old Wendy Head, of North Cowichan. (RCMP)

    A 52-year-old Vancouver Island woman, who died of a drug overdose more than seven months ago, is now considered a murder victim.

    The Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit has taken over the investigation into the death of Wendy Head, of North Cowichan.

    Head was found dead on March 7 at a home in the 2300 block of Autumnwood Drive.

    Her death was initially considered an accidental overdose until Wednesday when Mounties announced she was the subject of a homicide investigation.

    Const. Gary O'Brien, spokesperson for the Nanaimo RCMP, said "significant information has come to light" to lead investigators to believe Head was murdered.

    The source of the information is not being revealed at this time, nor is Head's reason for visiting Nanaimo, O'Brien said.

    "Investigators are convinced that there are individuals on Vancouver Island who may have information on this homicide, who can further the investigation," he added.

    Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the investigational tip line at 250-755-3257.

