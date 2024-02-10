VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Island missing person was last seen more than a month ago, RCMP say

    Missing person Teri-Lynn Thomas is seen in this photo provided by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. Missing person Teri-Lynn Thomas is seen in this photo provided by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.
    Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking the public for help finding a person who was last seen more than a month ago.

    Teri-Lynn Thomas was reported missing on Thursday, more than a month after the 55-year-old was last seen on Dec. 30, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    Police shared a photo of Thomas, saying they're "very concerned" for the missing person's well-being. They did not share Thomas' gender or use any gendered pronouns in their release.

    Police described Thomas as standing 5'10" and weighing 221 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts should contact their local police or Crime Stoppers, RCMP said. 

