David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.

On Wednesday, Wilson expounded on his political views and his displeasure with the B.C. NDP in a column for the Vancouver Sun three days before voting day.

The roughly 900-word piece decries the party for "penalizing the uber-successful," fostering widespread "dependence" on government handouts, stifling economic growth, dimming the "bright light of success and wealth creation" – undermining the ability of individual people to "reach their full potential" and ushering in B.C.'s inevitable decline.

Eby – unprompted – responded to the op-ed at a campaign stop Thursday.

"If I didn't know it was real, I would think it was a parody" he said.

The NDP leader seized on two points in particular; Wilson claiming the NDP's policies breed "laziness" among swathes of the population in the province and that people who have not made any "contribution to society" are being unduly rewarded.

"(Wilson) thinks that British Columbians who are working all day for their families, who are incredibly stressed out by the cost of daily life, he thinks that they're lazy," Eby said.

"That's his word. That's how he describes British Columbians who aren't billionaires like him."

Eby went on to list a number of ways in which people who are not billionaires keep the province running by providing electricity, stocking grocery shelves, working in health care, serving coffee and producing food.

"Everything Chip Wilson does every day is facilitated by someone working hard in our province," Eby said. "Chip, this is society."

In the lead-up to the provincial election, signs have been set up outside of Wilson's $82-million mansion – which is in Eby's riding – calling the B.C. NDP "communist" and taking aim at the party leader. Wilson's property was vandalized in response, graffitied with the words "selfish billionaire" and other more profane sentiments.

Addressing these signs, Eby has said Wilson's views are not only out of touch with those of British Columbians, but that they echo those of the NDP's primary political opponents.

"There's a reason why Chip Wilson is supporting John Rustad, because he sees his values reflected in the BC Conservative Party," Eby said Thursday.

Rustad has previously weighed in on social media.

“Sorry Chip. A Conservative Party of B.C. government isn’t going to give billionaires special tax breaks,” Rustad wrote on X. "I’m fighting to make life more affordable for hardworking, everyday (British Columbians) — not billionaires."

The NDP government has imposed tax increases on the top two percent of earners since taking power in 2017, and has also raised taxes on homes assessed at more than $3-million. Wilson's op-ed mentioned these "wealth taxes," PST and GST rebates and rent control as some of the B.C. NDP's policies he takes umbrage with.

Eby said Thursday that while he is fair game, people of B.C. are not.

"He doesn't like me very much. That's OK. I've got thick skin, not a big deal," Eby said. "You can call me whatever name you like, but don't call British Columbians lazy."