Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence

A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.

The B.C. RCMP confirmed writings "believed to have been authored" by Pickton were pored over for potential information on his crimes, but said the documents contained no such details.

"The writings have been thoroughly examined and contained no reference to any of the missing women or offences for which Pickton was convicted," an RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

Details of the seizure are outlined in a search warrant sworn in New Westminster provincial court in late July, two months after Pickton died in hospital.

The 74-year-old was attacked on May 19 by a fellow inmate at Port-Cartier Institution, the Quebec prison where he had been incarcerated, and the serial killer succumbed to his injuries nearly two weeks later.

According to the warrant application, approximately 200 pages were subsequently recovered from his cell by a corrections officer who was searching for a potential will.

The pages were collectively titled: "Pickton in his own words. My life as I truly see it."

The application was filed by Cpl. Craig Mitchell, a Surrey RCMP officer who was part of the Missing Women Task Force that investigated the Pickton case from 2000 to 2006, who suspected the killer had a desire to share the details of his crimes that dated back to the time of his capture.

"I believe that Pickton wanted to tell his story of the murders he committed as (his friend) stated he wanted to provide his full account of the murders in court," Mitchell wrote in the application.

The killer pleaded not guilty and ultimately did not testify during his trial.

He was convicted of murdering six women – Sereena Abotsway, Marnie Frey, Andrea Joesbury, Georgina Papin, Mona Wilson and Brenda Ann Wolfe – but 21 other murder counts against him were stayed.

In his application, Mitchell suggested the writings recovered from Pickton's cell might "assist investigators with linking Pickton or any other unknown person" with the killings of additional women whose DNA was found at his Port Coquitlam property.

While the B.C. RCMP said the writings contained nothing of relevance to the case, some of the family members of Pickton's victims would like the documents analyzed by a third-party.

CTV News asked the RCMP whether the force would share the serial killer’s book with his victim’s families, but did not receive a direct answer.

"We recognize that there are families with questions about their loved one’s disappearances, however the content of writings did not provide any answers and so unfortunately there is no new information to share with them," a spokesperson said.