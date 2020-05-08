VANCOUVER -- In its latest reopening update, the Vancouver Park Board says some tennis courts will be available as early as Saturday.

The park board made the announcement a day before the courts open, saying some local pickleball courts can also be used starting this weekend.

The board said the city's 53 courts will be opened in a phased approach.

This Saturday, courts at the following parks will be open in the morning:

Kitsilano Beach

Stanley Park

Queen Elizabeth Park

Strathcona Park

Trout Lake (John Hendry Park)

Memorial South Park

Champlain Park

The city has 135 other courts that will be open between May 9 and 15, meaning all courts should be available for play by next Friday.

Users are reminded, however, that there will be guidelines in place.

Players must be two metres apart at all times, and should limit play to singles or doubles with pairs from the same household.

If using a court, limit your time to 30 minutes when others are waiting to play.

If waiting to use a court, stand outside, and keep a two metre distance when in line.

Do not share racquets or other equipment, and pickleball players must bring their own nets.

Balls should be clearly marked to prevent others from picking them up by mistake.

Casual game play is allowed, but lessons and leagues are not.

Leave when the game is over.

The park board also recommends players was their hands and equipment frequently, and stay home if they're feeling unwell – especially if they have cold or flu symptoms.

Also announced by the park board this week is the reopening of Langara Golf Course.

Golfers can tee off starting May 15, provided they follow the guidelines outlined previously by the board.

The city's McCleery and Fraserview golf courses opened last week, as did VanDusen Botanical Garden.

Other Metro Vancouver cities announced they'd be allowing limited use of sports fields as of this week.

And some of B.C.'s provincial parks will be open ahead of the long weekend.