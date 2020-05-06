VANCOUVER -- The cities of of Port Moody and Port Coquitlam are now allowing the limited use of sports fields to give residents more places to exercise outside.

In Port Moody, this applies to all sports fields owned by the city or jointly owned with its school district, with some exceptions, the city announced Tuesday. The city's sports fields had been closed since March 22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playgrounds, basketball courts, skate parks and bike parks remain closed until further notice, and the grass baseball field at North Shore Community Park is closed for turf maintenance.

"Access to the outdoors is absolutely essential, especially during extended periods of staying indoors," Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov said in a news release, who added that the fields are still not open yet for organized sports or large gatherings.

Bookings for field rentals are still suspended and washrooms are also closed until further notice. Instead, Vagramov encouraged residents to use the spaces for activities like walking, running, frisbee, or relaxing outdoors, while practising social distancing.

"The return to life without restrictions depends on us," he said. "The deal is simple: keep your distance from other humans, and we will be able to keep your parks and rec assets open."

Port Coquitlam announced Thursday it was also opening some of its outdoor ammenitites.

"The city is reopening tennis and basketball courts, lacrosse boxes, leash optional dog parks and bike skills and skate parks for activities where physical distancing can be maintained," the city said in an emailed statement.

All provincial parks have been closed since April 8 in response to the pandemic, but the province said last week it was "actively working on a reopening plan" for the coming weeks. They were unable to specify exactly when the closure would be lifted but said that it would likely be done in a "phased approach."

On May 1, VanDusen Botanical Garden and two city-run golf courses reopened to the public in Vancouver. All three sites had been closed since mid-March and have new physical distancing measures in place. Visitors to VanDusen need to book entry tickets in advance and only 30 visitors will be allowed inside every 30 minutes.

Premier John Horgan is expected to announce more details on Wednesday afternoon about how the province will be moving forward in the coming weeks.