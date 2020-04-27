VANCOUVER -- A botanical garden and two city-run golf courses will reopen in Vancouver this week, the park board has announced.

Both the Fraserview and McCleery golf courses, along with VanDusen Botanical Garden, will be open to the public on Friday. All three sites, which were closed mid-March, will have new physical distancing measures in place, the park board said in a news release.

The Langara Golf Course, which the park board also operates, will remain closed because the clubhouse is being used to prepare meals for Downtown Eastside residents. The pitch and putts in Stanley Park, Rupert Park and Queen Elizabeth Park will also stay closed.

Some of the changes at VanDusen include tickets being sold online only, the creation of time slots for visits with only 30 people allowed at each entry time, some paths being marked as one-way only and altered hours.

At the golf courses, all bookings will be completed online and no walk-ins will be allowed. Golfers will tee off at 18 minute intervals, which is half as many tee times as normal. Golfers will also be asked to wait in their car until they're ready to play.

The park board said it's continuing to review its other facilities in partnership with Vancouver Coastal Health and provincial health officials and considering when they can reopen.