VANCOUVER -- We're still more than a month away from the official start, but it will feel like summer in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend.

Environment Canada predicts a high of 22 C for Friday and Saturday in the city, and up to 23 Sunday, but further inland, it'll be much warmer.

The weather agency expected a high of 27 inland Friday, and 28 Saturday and Sunday.

And with the humidity, Environment Canada said, it'll feel closer to 30.

The UV index Friday was rated very high, and it's expected to be high for the next two days as well.

Clouds are back in the forecast early next week, when the temperature will dip closer to the seasonal average of 15 C.

