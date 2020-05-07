VANCOUVER -- Another golf course will soon be open in Vancouver, the city's park board said Thursday.

The Langara Golf Course will open next Friday, in time for the May long weekend.

In an emailed statement Thursday, the Vancouver Park Board said more than 90 per cent of tee times have been booked at the other two open courses.

Fraserview and McCleery were opened last week, with amendments including that tee times are more spread out than previously, to promote physical distancing between golfers.

Langara will be under similar rules, including that all bookings will be completed online – no walk-ups allowed.

Golfers will be asked to arrive no more than 20 minutes before tee off, and are to wait in their cars until they're ready to pay and start playing.

Payments must be made with a debit or credit card only. The site is not accepting cash.

They'll be asked to leave as soon as they're done.

The golf shop will be open, but only two guests can be inside at a time. There will be no rental clubs available for the time being.

Use of a cart is restricted to a single rider, and all carts are being sanitized between use, the park board said.

Items frequently touched at the course, including garbage can lids and ball washers, have been removed, and flag sticks can't be touched.

Instead, the course will install cup fillers to keep balls from going to the bottom of the hole.

The park board says trails around the perimeter will stay open.