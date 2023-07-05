Vancouver home prices ticking up as supply remains under pressure: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices ticked up from May as prospective homebuyers faced a dearth of supply in the region.
The board says the composite benchmark sat at more than $1.2 million last month, down 2.4 per cent from June 2022 but up 1.3 per cent from May.
Sales in the market totalled 2,988 last month, a 21.1 per cent increase from a year ago.
The board says the sales were 8.6 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average of 3,269.
New listings hit 5,348 last month compared with 5,278 in June 2022.
The board's director of economics and data analytics says the market is surpassing expectations, particularly in the apartment segment, but supply remains an issue.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
'A resolution': Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975, police said Wednesday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Young Canadian homeowners consider risks of severe weather when buying a home: survey
A new survey conducted by Leger for Rates.ca and BNN Bloomberg reveals that 64 per cent of young homeowners in Canada consider the risks of severe weather in various locations caused by climate change when choosing where to buy a home.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
-
Mounties now investigating human-caused wildfires on northern Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating a series of human-caused wildfires on northern Vancouver Island, looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area where the fires were sparked, near the village of Sayward.
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
-
Calgary police seek driver who may have witnessed hit-and-run that injured child
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a driver believed to have witnessed a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge last month that seriously injured a child.
-
Alberta premier pledges $30M for drug treatment centre on First Nation near Calgary
The Alberta government is to spend up to $30 million to build a long-term drug addiction treatment facility on the Tsuut'ina First Nation west of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
SUV driven through side of Edmonton house before suspects ran off: EPS
Police are searching for the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee after the SUV was driven through the side of a home in southeast Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
-
2 more people accused of groping females in West Edmonton Mall waterpark
About two weeks after a 17-year-old boy was arrested at West Edmonton Mall's World Waterpark, two more people are facing allegations that they groped females in the wave pool.
-
Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week for 6-month trial
About 35 downtown Edmonton officers will be wearing a camera when they hit the street as of Monday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 10-year-old girl rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle near High Park
A young girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near High Park.
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Toronto man charged with murder of woman living in North York shelter
A Toronto man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed a woman living in a North York shelter last month.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman stuck with used car she can't drive because SAAQ says last owner has unpaid fines
A Montreal woman says she is stuck with a used car that she cannot drive because the SAAQ won't transfer the registration into her name due to too many fines on the previous owner's file.
-
Quebec joins feds in suspending ads on Facebook, Instagram as Meta vows to block news
The federal government is suspending advertising on Facebook and Instagram as tensions with tech giants rise, with the province of Quebec and the City of Montreal following suit within hours.
-
Record heat in Far North worries Trudeau government
Tuesday's record-breaking heat in Kuujjuaq, in Quebec's Far North, where the temperature of 34 degrees Celsius was the highest in all of Canada, has the federal government worried.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor hopeful cleanup will start soon following Sutherland fire
Winnipeg's mayor hopes cleanup is quick following the Sutherland Avenue industrial fire Tuesday, but he noted there is no timeline.
-
Executive at Manitoba Crown corporation was reimbursed for flights, hotels and more
A senior executive at a Manitoba Crown corporation was sometimes being reimbursed for travel to Winnipeg from his home in the Toronto area twice a month, figures obtained by The Canadian Press show.
-
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for sexual assault suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on a city bus last month.
Saskatoon
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Sask. Rattlers part ways with head coach after losses
Saskatchewan's CEBL franchise is shuffling out its head coach at the midpoint of an underwhelming season.
-
Thousands of Sask. residents cleaning up after weekend storm
Thousands of Saskatchewan residents were left without power after an intense storm that swept through the province Saturday evening.
Regina
-
Regina police dog aids in arrest of man going through parked vehicles
A Regina Police Service dog helped in the arrest of a man in the early hours of Tuesday.
-
Thumbs up emoji costs Sask. farmer $82,000
A Saskatchewan court has ruled that sending someone a thumbs-up emoji could indicate a contractual agreement.
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Inquest scheduled into death of Lexi Daken
A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled into the death of a New Brunswick teenager who died by suicide two years ago.
-
The Maritime hotel brand Wandlyn Inn comes to an end
The Wandlyn Inn name will be gone soon, with the hotel being converted to a Travelodge.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | St. Thomas police release names of child killed in crash, alleged drunk driver
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Alleged ‘criminal negligence’ leads to child’s death
Two people have been charged after a child under two years old was pronounced dead in Owen Sound.
-
Woodstock police mourn death of police service dog
Members of the Woodstock Police Service are in mourning Wednesday after police service dog (PSD) Taz died in the line of duty while assisting in a drug investigation earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Small northern Ont. airport assisting MNRF with the reforest fire situation
Through this time of scorch and flame, a small regional airport has been a key pit-stop in helping helicopters refuel before they need to get back in the sky en route to fight these fires.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
Kitchener
-
'It's been a game changer': Kitchener goes green to electrify gear and vehicles
The City of Kitchener is aggressively electrifying its fleet. City officials say so far this year, it’s electrified 60 per cent of its small equipment, such as lawnmowers and weed cutters.
-
Major Kitchener intersection closed after crash
Waterloo regional police say the intersection of Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Road West is blocked due to a collision.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | St. Thomas police release names of child killed in crash, alleged drunk driver
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.