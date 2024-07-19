Vancouver has brief cameo in latest 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer

The final trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine" features a brief glimpse of Vancouver – hometown of star Ryan Reynolds.

Much of the R-rated superhero sequel was filmed in the United Kingdom, but there were shooting locations in British Columbia as well, like its predecessors "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2."

The latest trailer, uploaded to Reynolds' YouTube page on Friday, includes a shot of the Vancouver shoreline, along with a voiceover narration from the star that begins, "In my world…"

The project – which began filming in May 2023 before being delayed by the Hollywood writers' strike – releases next week, on July 26.

“We’ve waited a very long time for this,” Reynolds wrote on social media Friday.

The movie features the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, for the time since 2017's "Logan," and marks the first appearance for either character in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Previous "Deadpool" and "X-Men" films were distributed under 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney in 2019.

Warning: The trailer embedded below includes coarse language.