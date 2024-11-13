Man arrested for intoxication dies in Prince George; IIO called in

A man who was found unresponsive in a Prince George jail cell after being arrested for intoxication died in hospital this week, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.

The man was taken into custody on Nov. 6., the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said Wednesday.

"Later that night, the man was found unresponsive in a cell during a routine check. First aid was administered, and the man was then transported to the hospital where he was in critical condition," a statement from the IIO said.

The agency was informed of the man's death on Nov. 11.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what if any role police action or inaction played in the man’s death," the statement continued.

In this case – as in all cases probed by the watchdog – an investigation is launched whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.

The IIO's previous reports into deaths in jail cells have questioned whether they are appropriate places for intoxicated people to be detained.