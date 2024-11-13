Driver ticketed after semi-trailer flips, blocks B.C. highway

VANCOUVER
    A serious crash in Chilliwack led to the closure of Highway 1 in both directions Friday morning. (Facebook / Corey Cook) A serious crash in Chilliwack led to the closure of Highway 1 in both directions Friday morning. (Facebook / Corey Cook)
    The driver of a semi-trailer that flipped over and blocked off Highway 1 in Chilliwack last week was ticketed for the incident, B.C.’s Highway Patrol says.

    According to police, the Alberta-based semi-trailer lost control while going down a curve near Annis Road around 5:50 a.m. last Friday.

    The vehicle ended up blocking the entire highway, and it stayed closed in both directions for much of the day. No one was injured in the crash.

    The detachment says it was an off-duty Highway Patrol member who made it to the site first, and “made the scene safe, made important observations, guided his co-workers to the collision, and then left to get into his uniform before returning to the scene to help.”

    In a news release Thursday, Mounties credited him for the fact that the driver, a 28-year-old Alberta man, has been given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

    The driver has been handed a $368 fine and six penalty points on his licence.

