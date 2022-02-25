Vancouver gas prices could break another record following sanctions on Russia

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to rise by another two cents in the coming days, largely due to sanctions placed on Russia.

With the price at the pump already high in the region, it's possible the slight increase could break the record set earlier this month, when drivers had to pay 182.9 cents per litre for regular gas at some stations.

The European country had its oil exports blocked since it invaded Ukraine, and commodity prices are soaring.

This includes prices for crops including what, barley and soy, all of which are trading at record highs.

Having such an important player offline puts pressure on other producers.

"Ukraine is the breadbasket of Europe," said Dalhousie University's Sylvain Charlebois in an interview with CTV News.

"It produces a huge amount of wheat and corn in particular… You could see produce being impacted, bakery being impacted. Over the mid-term you could see meat being impacted because it's going to cost more to feed livestock."

Experts also expect to see higher prices for items like eggs and dairy down the line.