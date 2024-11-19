Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport

A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.

The three crewmembers aboard were uninjured and got off the plane safely, a spokesperson for YVR told CTV News.

The Cargojet Boeing 767-300 operated by Prime Air overran the eastern boundary of the north runway when it landed around 1:45 a.m., according to the airport.

Firefighters are at the site and as of 6 a.m. the north runway remained closed to air traffic.

“Teams are on site assessing the situation,” an email from YVR reads. “This event will have an impact on YVR operations and further updates to follow.”

The airport told travellers to check the schedule and status of their flights Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.