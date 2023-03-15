Vancouver Folk Music Festival will return in 2023 after all, organizers say
Not quite two months after organizers announced it would be cancelled, possibly forever, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back on for 2023.
Organizers announced on their website Tuesday that the 2023 Vancouver Folk Music Festival will be held from July 14 to 16 at Jericho Beach Park and will use the 2022 event as a template for this year's.
"We are working with contractors, artistic advisors, and vendors to make that happen," the announcement reads.
The festival's return is the culmination of efforts to save it that began almost as soon as the cancellation was announced.
On Jan. 17, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society issued a statement saying it had been impossible to finance this year's event due to the soaring cost of hosting live events in the post-COVID era.
The folk festival wasn't the only major outdoor concert facing a cost crunch, and other B.C. music festivals soon announced similar cancellations.
Before January was over, however, hope for saving the folk festival had emerged. The society's board postponed its annual general meeting – at which it was scheduled to vote to dissolve itself – amid several proposals from interested parties who hoped to keep the festival going.
Roughly 300 people attended a virtual town hall on the festival's future in early February, after which the board decided to rescind its motion to dissolve the society.
Later that month, the provincial government announced $30 million in funding to support fairs and festivals scheduled to happen in B.C. between April 1 of this year and Dec. 31, 2024.
Vancouver Folk Music Festival organizers were encouraged by the announcement, but still uncertain about whether the event would be able to return this year.
Tuesday's announcement removed that doubt.
Organizers said new funders had come forward with "substantial offers" to ensure the event happens this year. They also cited "an outpouring of volunteer support" and assistance from other festivals with booking performers.
"With hard work, the financial picture is more secure and, with other individuals stepping up to support the festival now, we will make it happen," the statement reads.
"We know that our members and audience are the heartbeat of the festival. Your outpouring of support over the last few months has given us the courage and strength to move ahead."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Stalkerware': Researchers study how abusers use spyware apps to track you
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
DEVELOPING | Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, how likely are bank failures in Canada?
While the risk of a bank failure in Canada isn't zero, many of the circumstances that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank don't apply in the Canadian banking sector.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Elderly penguins receive 'world first' custom lenses in successful cataract surgery
Three elderly king penguins have been fitted with custom-made eye lenses during surgery to remove cataracts in what is believed to be a world first procedure to improve their sight, according to a Singapore zoo.
Russia downplays jet's encounter with U.S. drone
Russia does not rule out 'constructive dialogue' with the United States even though relations between Moscow and Washington are in a 'deplorable state,' a Kremlin's spokesman said a day after the U.S. reported that a Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea.
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Vancouver Island
-
'Tide of human misery': Nanaimo mayor speaks out after recent crimes
Surveillance video from Nanaimo shows the alarming moments after Clint Smith, owner of a nearby repair shop, was shot in the stomach on Sunday.
-
Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation
A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.
-
Victoria woman arrested after RCMP raid suspected drug house near Duncan
A 24-year-old Victoria woman has been arrested after police raided a suspected drug house on Cowichan Tribes land near Duncan, B.C.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Downtown CTrain station closed due to police investigation
Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are not stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core due to a police matter.
-
Calgary council passes bylaw to crack down on anti-drag protests
Calgary city council has passed a bylaw meant to curb protests near or inside recreation facilities and libraries following hours of debate on Tuesday with a vote of 10 to 5.
-
CP Rail's takeover of KCS gains final regulatory approval
The U.S. rail regulator is giving a green light to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s takeover of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Toronto
-
Ontario plans to require women-only bathrooms on large construction sites
Monte McNaughton is set to announce Wednesday that he is proposing to amend rules about bathrooms on construction sites to make them cleaner, safer and provide some for women only.
-
This is what the driverless trains on the Ontario Line will look like
Transit riders have been given a sneak peek at the driverless trains that will operate on the Ontario Line subway extension.
-
Driver in life-threatening condition after crashing into several vehicles in midtown Toronto
A man has life-threatening injuries after driving their vehicle into a number of parked vehicles Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.
Montreal
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
CAQ's promised tax cuts disadvantage those with lower incomes, says research group
The promised cut would save $814 for taxpayers earning more than $100,000 a year, according to the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS). The savings are $378 for a taxpayer making $55,000. Nearly 35 per cent of Quebec's population will not earn enough income to benefit from the tax break.
Winnipeg
-
Perimeter, portion of Highway 1 closed due to poor driving conditions
Manitobans are being reminded by RCMP to stay home tonight if possible due to poor driving conditions.
-
Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Manitoba RCMP says they have arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a long-term trafficking investigation.
-
Some Manitoba schools closed amid dangerous road conditions
With winter weather bringing poor driving conditions to parts of Manitoba, some school divisions have opted to close schools on Wednesday, March 15.
Saskatoon
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home
The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple people taken into custody following standoff in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police had traffic restricted on Idylwyld Drive Tuesday afternoon as they pursued several suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle.
Regina
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car on Regina street that sat for over 2 months with tickets piling up
A car sat on a Regina street for more than two months with tickets piling up, according to residents in the area.
-
Sask. immigration nominations to increase 42% by 2025, province says
Saskatchewan is preparing for a rise in immigration following a change in regulations between the province and federal government.
-
27-year-old Sask. hockey player has massive heart attack shortly after game
Twenty-seven-year-old Devin Gerun was feeling chest pains during the second period of his senior men’s game. He had no idea he was about to have a heart attack.
Atlantic
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
N.B. mother believes coroner's inquest will offer useful recommendations two years after daughter's death by suicide inside Saint John hospital's psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.
London
-
Ontario plans to require women-only bathrooms on large construction sites
Ontario's labour minister is aiming to solve an excrement predicament. Monte McNaughton is set to announce Wednesday that he is proposing to amend rules about bathrooms on construction sites to make them cleaner, safer and provide some for women only.
-
'Gigafactory' in St. Thomas good news for Windsor-Essex, stakeholders say
With Volkswagen poised to put a so-called 'gigafactory' in St. Thomas, Ont., some raised questions over whether that might detract from Windsor-Essex’s auto mobility aspirations — but stakeholders say fear not.
-
Driver charged after vehicle crashes into ditch: Elgin County OPP
A 28-year-old from St. Thomas has been charged after the vehicle they were driving left the road early Tuesday morning and careened into a ditch.
Northern Ontario
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted for intimate partner violence
A month after asking the public for help finding 46-year-old Brent Liefers, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants, Sudbury police say he has been arrested.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.
-
16-year-old driver stopped going 166km/h on Highway 8 in Kitchener: OPP
A 16-year-old driver with a G2 licence has been charged with stunt driving after being stopped on Highway 8 and Fairview Road in Kitchener, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).