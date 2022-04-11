Vancouver fire: Several people rescued, drivers told to avoid Gastown

"Several" people have been rescued from a building on fire in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, according to the city's fire chief.

Karen Fry posted a video of the firefighting efforts on Abbott Street Monday morning, saying "several occupants rescued."

Her video showed smoke pouring from a four-storey brick building as firefighters aimed a spray of water at the upper floor.

Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the area because of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.