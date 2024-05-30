Do you recognize these men? Surrey RCMP seek armed robbery suspects

Mounties in Surrey have released photos of two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week.

On May 24, around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the scene on 120 Street near 92 Avenue for a report of two masked, gun-wielding men who allegedly entered the business, took an employee's cellphone and fled.

"The investigation is ongoing and the investigative team is exploring a variety of potential motives as to why this crime occurred," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a media release Thursday.

"We believe someone within the community may recognize the individuals responsible for this crime."

The first suspect is described as South Asian, standing approximately 6' tall with a slim build.

"During the incident, he was carrying a black long gun," according to police.

The second suspect is described as South Asian, standing 5'11" with a heavy build. He was armed with a grey handgun, authorities said.

The pair fled the scene in a dark grey Dodge Charger with B.C. plates.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502