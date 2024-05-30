VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Do you recognize these men? Surrey RCMP seek armed robbery suspects

    Surrey RCMP provided this composite photo of two suspects and a vehicle alleged to have been involved in an armed robbery on May 24, 2024. Surrey RCMP provided this composite photo of two suspects and a vehicle alleged to have been involved in an armed robbery on May 24, 2024.
    Share

    Mounties in Surrey have released photos of two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week.

    On May 24, around 5:30 p.m. officers were called to the scene on 120 Street near 92 Avenue for a report of two masked, gun-wielding men who allegedly entered the business, took an employee's cellphone and fled.

    "The investigation is ongoing and the investigative team is exploring a variety of potential motives as to why this crime occurred," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a media release Thursday.

    "We believe someone within the community may recognize the individuals responsible for this crime."

    The first suspect is described as South Asian, standing approximately 6' tall with a slim build.

    "During the incident, he was carrying a black long gun," according to police.

    The second suspect is described as South Asian, standing 5'11" with a heavy build. He was armed with a grey handgun, authorities said.

    The pair fled the scene in a dark grey Dodge Charger with B.C. plates.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News