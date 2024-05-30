'Extreme difficulty' in recruiting B.C. dermatologists ends physical exams at mobile skin cancer clinic

A mobile skin cancer screening clinic that initially promised on-site examinations has had to pivot to risk assessments in B.C. due to difficulty recruiting local dermatologists.

The Mole Mobile, operated by Melanoma Canada, launched its B.C. tour in Vancouver earlier this month. The goal of the clinic is to offer drop-in assessments in B.C., Quebec and Ontario to provide information for residents on skin cancer. When the program launched this year, it aimed to conduct more than 25,000 skin checks in communities across the country.

Days after the Vancouver launch, however, the program had to change its approach for B.C. drop-ins.

"Melanoma Canada faced extreme difficulty recruiting dermatologists to provide their services on board as they are stretched too thin in their clinics as it is," a statement from the organization's spokesperson shared with CTV News Vancouver said.

"Melanoma Canada, in consultation with the dermatology community opted to pivot to try to help ensure British Columbians at high risk for melanoma and skin cancer get assessed and can have an informed conversation with their health-care provider in order to secure a referral to a dermatologist if necessary."

The change was made after the launch, as "feedback came in with a flurry from the dermatology community that they were at capacity and unable to support the Mole Mobile with their screening services," the statement said.

Now, when someone visits the Mole Mobile, a health-care professional will conduct a five-to-10-minute assessment to determine whether the individual is at risk of developing melanoma and skin cancer. The individual will be given a paper form that indicates whether their risk level is low, medium or high. After that, individuals are encouraged to take their assessment to their primary health-care provider.

Melanoma Canada says survival rate for the cancer is high if it's detected early. A list of the Mole Mobile's upcoming stops is available here.