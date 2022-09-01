Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found

Vancouver City Hall was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a suspicious substance was found in the building.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver its hazardous materials team was called after "an envelope with white powder" was found.

The building was evacuated, VFRS said, but there were no reports of injuries.

At about 1:40 p.m., VFRS said its crews would be released soon, adding the material tested negative for any hazardous substance.