Vancouver City Hall evacuated after 'envelope with white powder' found

Vancouver City Hall is seen on April 20, 2022. (CTV) Vancouver City Hall is seen on April 20, 2022. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener