Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more density to Shaughnessy

Vancouver’s ABC-majority council voted to reject a motion asking staff “to add badly needed housing, shops and services” in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.

On Wednesday, Mayor Ken Sim and his ABC council voted 7-3 against OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle’s motion called, “Unlocking Shaughnessy: Building Affordable Housing Options for All of Us.”

At the Standing Committee on City Finance and Services meeting, Coun. Lenny Zhou said he wouldn’t be supporting it, saying there were many unanswered questions.

“I think it’s purely political, purely divisive,” he said.

If the motion passed, city staff would have been directed to bring policies forward in Shaughnessy that included a focus on rental housing and family-sized housing options, as well as bonus density to support non-profit, co-op, co-housing, and mixed income rental housing.

“Right now in Vancouver we have one beautiful, central neighbourhood that’s off limits to the vast majority of Vancouverites,” said Boyle, who added she was frustrated with council’s decision.

Long-time resident Robert Angus, who lives in First Shaughnessy, a designated heritage area, said he didn’t think Boyle’s motion was necessary.

“I think this area is a prime example of if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Angus said.

Former Vancouver city councillor George Affleck said while he was on council, staff worked to add density to the neighborhood, but said he doesn’t think it’s been utilized to its potential.

“At the end of the day, the owner of the land gets to decide how they want to develop it,” he said.

According to Boyle’s motion, over the last 50 years, Shaughnessy’s population has seen a 20 per cent decline, while the City of Vancouver grew by 55.4 per cent.

Stuart Smith, with Abundant Housing Vancouver said limiting development in one area of the city only increases housing pressures in other areas.

“I would argue, that having a neighbourhood that is so exclusive you can’t live there unless you have millions and millions of dollars – I’d argue that’s a very bad thing and we should stop protecting that,” he said.