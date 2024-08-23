Work stoppage continues at CPKC, as CN rail workers return

The labour dispute that brought Canada’s two main railway lines to a halt on Thursday has been messy, so perhaps it was fitting that as it appeared to be coming to an end, the waters were muddied further Thursday evening.

After much huffing and puffing from Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City and unionized workers, the federal government thought it had its solution by ordering binding arbitration earlier in the day.

But by the evening, CPKC posted a statement indicating that the Teamsters union had notified it of plans to challenge the constitutionality of the federal government’s direction.

“CPKC was prepared to fully address the resumption of service given its obvious priority,” the company posted on its website.

“Unfortunately, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), representing the Train and Engine division and Rail Canada Traffic Controller division, refused to discuss any resumption of service, and instead indicated that they wish to make submissions to challenge the constitutionality of the minister’s direction, as well as the CIRB’s discretion to proceed with any order.”

The Teamsters union says its members working at CN will be back on the job Friday. But questions remain about what will happen when it comes to those at CPKC.

“The work stoppage at CPKC remains ongoing pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB),” a statement from the union read. “Despite the labour minister’s referral, there is no clear indication that the CIRB will actually order an end to the labour dispute at CPKC.”

The union was set to meet railroad representatives and members of the CIRB Friday morning.

The West Coast Express will not operate on Friday, as it uses tracks owned by CPKC.

TransLink has added additional bus service to help transit users who would normally take the West Coast Express get to the SkyTrain system instead.