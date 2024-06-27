Vancouver Canucks sign forward Dakota Joshua to 4-year extension

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Canucks' Dakota Joshua scores on the Edmonton Oilers during Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series on May 8, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) Vancouver Canucks' Dakota Joshua scores on the Edmonton Oilers during Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series on May 8, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Dakota Joshua to a four-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.

    The contract carries an average annual value of US$3.25 million.

    Joshua, who was originally selected in the fifth round (128th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft, enjoyed a breakout campaign in Vancouver this past season, posting career highs in goals (18) and assists (14) in 63 games.

    The six-foot-three, 206-pound forward also contributed four goals and four assists in 13 playoff games.

    “Dakota had a strong season for us and took some big steps forward in his game,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release. “We really like his size, his speed and physicality. He fit in well with our system and the way we want to play hockey and I look forward to watching him to continue to develop under our coaching staff.”

    The signing came a day after Vancouver locked up Joshua's linemate, Teddy Blueger, to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

    Joshua joined the Canucks in 2022 as a free agent, signing a two-year contract worth US$1.65 million.

    He has tallied 33 goals and 31 assists in 184 NHL games with the Canucks and St. Louis Blues, who acquired the Dearborn, Mich. native from the Leafs in 2019 in exchange for future considerations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.

