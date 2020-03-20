VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks signed winger William Lockwood to a two-year, entry-level contract Thursday.

Drafted 64th overall by the club back in 2016, the 21-year-old spent the last four seasons at the University of Michigan.

“Will is a hard-working, two-way winger with natural scoring ability,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a press release. “He plays with urgency and creates chances for himself and his teammates. We look forward to adding his speed and tenacity to our roster.”

The five-foot-11, 172-pound Lockwood appeared in 33 games for Michigan in 2019-20, collecting nine goals and 23 points.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native put up 37 goals and 85 points in 115 games with the Wolverines, including two seasons where he played alongside Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes.

On the international stage, Lockwood helped the United States win bronze at the 2018 world junior hockey championship.

The Canucks announced another move Thursday, inking U.S. college free-agent forward Marc Michaelis to a one-year contract.

“Marc has exceptional offensive instincts and proven leadership,” Benning said of the five-foot-10, 185-pound winger. “We look forward to adding his skill and play-making ability to the franchise.”

Michaelis appeared in 31 games for Minnesota State University this season, leading the team in scoring with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 31 games. In four seasons with the Mavericks, the 24-year-old from Mannheim, Germany, registered 71 goals and 162 points in 148 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2020.