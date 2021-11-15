Vancouver Canucks' on-ice woes prompts calls for off-ice changes

Vancouver Canucks players leave the ice after their loss to the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP / Jae C. Hong) Vancouver Canucks players leave the ice after their loss to the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP / Jae C. Hong)

Vancouver Top Stories