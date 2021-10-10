Vancouver Canucks deal defenceman Olli Juolevi to Florida Panthers
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
The deal sends Finnish forward Juho Lammikko and B.C.-born defenceman Noah Juulsen to Vancouver.
The Canucks announced the news in a release Sunday, with general manager Jim Benning thanking Juolevi for his years of service and wishing him well in his future endeavours.
Vancouver selected Juolevi fifth overall in the 2016 NHL entry draft but the 23-year-old Helsinki native struggled to crack the Canucks roster and spent time toiling in the minors.
He appeared in 23 games for Vancouver last season, recording two goals and an assist.
Juulsen, who hails from Abbotsford, B.C., was held off the scoresheet in four games for Florida last year.
Picked 26th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2015, the 24-year-old defenceman has eight points (two goals, six assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 48 NHL appearances.
Lammikko, 25, had five points (four goals, one assist) and 10 penalty minutes in 44 games with the Panthers last year.
The native of Noormarkku, Finland, was a third-round pick for Florida in the 2014 draft, and has amassed 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 84 NHL games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2021.
