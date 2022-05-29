Vancouver business owner paying out of pocket to replace repeatedly broken windows
The owner of a downtown Vancouver barber shop is frustrated after being woken up at 5 a.m. Sunday by the news that the window of his business was smashed for the fourth time in two years.
Angelo Khoshaba says he got a text after the alarm went off and soon after watched the surveillance video on his phone.
"The guy came on a bicycle, looked around a couple of times and he stopped by here. He had something in his hand, he threw it at the window, smashed the window. He walked around like he was waiting for things to clear," he tells CTV News.
"The police cruiser happened to come by just at that moment. So the police noticed the broken glass, so they stopped. The guy hopped on his bicycle and left. And that was the end of that."
Surveillance video provided to CTV News shows a man in a hoodie and face mask pacing outside of the building, walking back and forth several times. At one point he approaches the front door and peers inside before throwing something that shatters the glass of the front window.
The window was boarded up Sunday afternoon, something owner Angelo Khoshaba says cost $950. Replacing the window, he says, is something that will take months and come at his own expense.
"We can not even file an insurance claim because this is the fourth (time) in two years, so if I file an insurance claim they will deny me. The last one was $8,600 from my pocket. I don't know how much this will cost," he says.
"And maybe in a week the guy will come back."
Previously, the door – which now has a retractable metal gate blocking it off – has been smashed twice, Khoshaba says. Another time, he says, the front window was broken and someone came in and took more than $1,000 worth of products.
He says the landlord is hesitant to put bars on the windows because it would compromise the look at the storefront.
"When you have that beautiful look, obviously you're vulnerable," Khoshaba says.
While he says a police report was filed, and officers are generally helpful and sympathetic, Khoshaba says he's frustrated that no suspects have been identified, arrested, or charged.
"What bothers me is there are absolutely no consequences," he says.
In the first quarter of 2022, Vancouver saw a 6.8 per cent increase in property crime compared to the same time period last year, according to police data. In the district that includes downtown, it was up by 16.4 per cent. However, 2021 also recorded the lowest number of property crimes over the past decade, the department's report says.
The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed the incident is being investigated and that officers noticed the broken window when patrolling early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
Ukraine and Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front line
Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow's soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. Ukraine's leader also made a rare front line visit to Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defence.
Cross-Canada cyclist turns tragedy into mission to help others
After losing his wife Jackie when she was just 31, Adam is now completing a cross-Canada journey to raise money and awareness for research into the genetic heart condition that killed her
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
After court, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's careers face another trial
After six weeks of testimony in a defamation trial that has aired the good, bad and the very ugly of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former relationship, the case is now in the hands of the jury.
U.S. Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting
The U.S. Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
Almost half of Gen Z and millennials living paycheque-to-paycheque, global survey finds
A recent survey of Gen Z and millennials around the world has found that many young people are deeply concerned with their financial futures, with nearly half living paycheque-to-paycheque.
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
Vancouver Island
-
'Crewing issue' prompts cancellation, reinstatement of BC Ferries sailings
A pair of BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were briefly cancelled, then reinstated Sunday afternoon as provincial ferry service continues to deal with crew shortages.
-
Bears found in central Nanaimo to be relocated, RCMP say
Mounties and conservation officers converged on a neighbourhood near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital Saturday after a bear and two cubs were spotted in the densely settled area.
-
North Saanich stabbing sends 3 to hospital
Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times inside a home in North Saanich Friday evening, according to local RCMP.
Calgary
-
Suspects sought after weapons incident at Chinook Centre
Police are seeking two suspects following an incident at Chinook Centre early Saturday evening.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at recycling plant in Rocky View County
Thick, black smoke from a fire at a recycling plant just outside Calgary city limits prompted a response from area firefighters on Sunday.
-
Police investigate death of infant in northwest Calgary
Calgary police say they are investigating the undetermined death of an infant at a northwest home on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'It will be traumatizing': Alberta family concerned about Supreme Court ruling on parole eligibility
A landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling changing parole provisions for offenders convicted of multiple first-degree murders has disappointed an Alberta family seeking closure after the deaths of a Hinton mother and toddler.
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Big Bin event gives Edmontonians the chance to get rid of old furniture, appliances
The City of Edmonton is helping residents dispose of unwanted and large household items that can’t be set out for normal waste collection.
Toronto
-
Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto killed in India: reports
A Punjabi rapper with ties to Toronto has been killed in India, according to multiple reports.
-
Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87
Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada's music scene after moving north, has died at 87. Hawkins was godfather to a generation of influential artists, including musicians he enlisted for his backing band the Hawks, which would go on to play for Bob Dylan. His wife Wanda confirmed to The Canadian Press that Hawkins died Sunday morning after a long illness.
-
Toronto under special weather statement for ‘first heat event of the season’
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and surrounding areas.
Montreal
-
Legault adamant about repatriating immigration, as Quebec-Ottawa clash looms
A new confrontation is emerging between Ottawa and Quebec over the issue of immigration control, as Premier Francois Legault is adamant that all immigration powers, traditionally shared between the two levels of government, be repatriated to Quebec lest the province 'become a Louisiana.'
-
Indigenous activist Labrecque-Saganash will run for Quebec Solidaire in Ungava
The young Indigenous activist Maitee Labrecque-Saganash is entering politics. She will seek the nomination for Québec Solidaire (QS) in the Ungava riding.
-
Quebec's use of notwithstanding clause in language law opens constitutional debate
When federal Justice Minister David Lametti reacted last week to the adoption of Quebec's language law reform, he took aim at the provincial government's proactive use of the notwithstanding clause to shield the law from constitutional challenges.
Winnipeg
-
Police looking for information after woman dies in reported assault Saturday
Winnipeg police say a woman has died after a reported assault Saturday night.
-
Multiple days of rain expected in parts of southern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Parts of southern Manitoba are once again bracing for several days of a rain as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement.
-
'Get the job done': Manitoba First Nations call on government to fulfil 25-year-old land agreement
Sunday marked the 25th anniversary since the Manitoba Framework Agreement on Treaty Land Entitlement was signed --a day of celebration, but also an important reminder of unfinished business.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Fire Department rotates 80 staff over 14.5 hours to put out condo fire
It took Saskatoon firefighters seven hours to get a condo fire under control and another seven-and-a-half hours to fully extinguish it.
-
Prince Albert police redeploy officers after two homicides in one day
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen says he extends his condolences to those whose loved ones have been the victims of violence after two homicides in the city on Saturday.
-
'Phenomenal' energy as 1,300 people register for Sask. Marathon
The Saskatchewan Marathon made its return to Saskatoon’s Diefenbaker Park on Saturday for the first running in three years because of COVID-19 cancellations.
Regina
-
Annual cystic fibrosis walk raises over $30,000
For the first time since the pandemic began, “The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History” was held Sunday afternoon in Regina.
-
Harbour Landing residents start petition against cell tower
Harbour Landing residents are going door to door gathering names on a petition opposed to a planned cell phone tower behind their joint use schools.
-
Sask. headed in right direction but COVID-19 'isn't yet gone'
Key COVID-19 indicators are headed in the right direction — but Saskatchewan is not "out of the woods," doctors heard at their town hall last Thursday.
Atlantic
-
The cancer spread and her choices shrunk: N.S. woman fights for more time
Since Nicole MacHattie's cancer diagnosis last April, she's had chemo, surgery, and more chemo. The cancer spread and her choices shrunk. She now plans to pursue treatment in the U.S.
-
'We couldn’t survive before, we cannot survive now': N.B. disability advocates call on government for help
Shelley Petit says she’s getting emails every day from people with disabilities across New Brunswick, sharing their daily struggles with what it’s like trying to live off their disability benefits.
-
'Trying to budget for fuel has been crazy': High costs impact N.S. farmers
Farmers know uncertainty comes with the profession — with acres exposed to potential storms or droughts. But this season, the weather isn't the worry, it's the cost of fertilizer and fuel.
London
-
Protesters storm stage to interrupt private Doug Ford Rally in London, Ont.
The Ontario PC Party wasn’t about to let a few rogue protesters deter them from getting their message out to supporters Sunday.
-
London Lightning win game two of the finals against the Kitchener Titan
The London Lightning won Sunday’s game two final against the Kitchener Titans with a score 115 to 110
-
Special weather statement issued for London region with humid weather expected Monday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region as the first heat event of the season is expected Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police in the Sault investigate gunshots
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating a shooting incident at a residence in the 200 block of Beverley Street.
-
As Ottawa readies new firearms bill, StatCan says violent gun crime is on the rise
After falling for several years, rates of firearm-related violent crime are on the rise in Canada, the majority of which involve handguns, a recent report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Biden pledges 'we will' do something to pleading crowd in Uvalde
U.S. President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. Faced with chants of 'do something' as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: 'We will.'
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Police make arrest after Kitchener man 'caught' by witnesses
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 48-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
Special weather statement issued for Waterloo-Wellington
Hot and increasingly humid weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Waterloo-Wellington and much southern Ontario.