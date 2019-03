CTV Vancouver





One person is dead after a B.C.-bound transit bus crashed with a car in Washington state Friday morning.

Police said the bus was being transported from Minnesota to Vancouver on the I-90 highway at the time of the collision.

The man driving the car was killed and a passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities said the woman driving the bus was not hurt.

Images posted to Twitter by Trooper Rick Johnson show the car suffered severe damage to the rear of the vehicle. The transit bus sustained front-end damage, including a shattered window and entry door.

The bus is marked as belonging to the Coast Mountain Bus Company, which operates 96 per cent of TransLink's bus service in Metro Vancouver as well as the SeaBus.

It’s unclear whose care the bus was in during its journey to Vancouver. TransLink has not responded to a request for comment on the fatal collision.

