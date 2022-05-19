Vancouver airport expects to see busiest travel weekend since start of pandemic

Travellers heading to Vancouver International Airport this weekend are being warned to expect the busiest weekend the airport has seen since the start of the pandemic.

In an advisory, YVR said it's expecting about 50,000 passengers daily, with up to 5,000 additional travellers passing through on Friday.

"We are strongly encouraging passengers to be patient and be prepared," an emailed statement from YVR said.

Travellers have already encountered lengthy wait times at security in recent weeks, primarily due to an ongoing staffing shortage. For some travellers, those delays led to long lines and missed flights.

Travellers should arrive at least two hours ahead of their domestic scheduled flight and three hours ahead for U.S. and international flights, YVR said.

While check-in desks are managed by individual airlines, YVR said their timelines "are aligned with (the airport's) recommendations to passengers." Security screening at the airport also opens to support the recommended arrival times, YVR said.

In addition to arriving early, travellers are urged to know the health measures of their destination. For example, some countries still require a pre-trip COVID-19 test, which needs to be booked ahead of time.