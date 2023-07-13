Vancouver actors weigh in on Hollywood strike

It was disappointing news for Vancouver actor Kaylah Zander-Nuñez, who's part of the cast of Netflix's "The Recruit," after she found out that Hollywood actors were going on strike

"I lost my job today," she told CTV News, adding that production for the show is now at a standstill.

"But I think at the end of the day, it’s worth it in the long haul. It's worth it if it means that my craft will exist in five or 10 years," she continued.

It was announced on Thursday that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing American actors and other performers, was going on strike.

The actors will join screenwriters in their first joint strike since 1960. Writers have been off the job since May.

Zander-Nuñez says she's looking at other ways to make ends meet while the strike is underway.

"I'm speaking to a friend who has a café and I might be a barista," she said. "But, like I said, this is not the first time that I’ve had to take a day job," she continued.

The strike comes after more than four weeks of negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The two were unable to reach a deal.

This means television and film productions south of the border will immediately halt, essentially shutting down Hollywood.

The union is calling for protection against the threat of artificial intelligence and more pay, especially around residuals from streaming.

"They plead poverty, (say) that they are losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions to their CEOS – it is disgusting. Shame on them," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told reporters on Thursday.

With Hollywood shutting down, talent in Metro Vancouver is scrambling for work.

"So if I go back a year ago, we had 100 per cent occupancy for the last six years and here we are with one small production in our facility which we’re grateful for but definitely a weird feeling in my team is feeling it and of course as I mentioned, the crew are feeling it," said Gemma Martini, the CEO of Martini Film Studios.

But many actors in Hollywood North are standing in solidarity with the unions.

"Everybody needs fair compensation, and I think, especially with things like AI, everyone’s nervous about companies basically just eliminating labour cost entirely," said Vancouver actor Ashlee Ferral.

Actors in the province also say it's been quiet in the region recently with respect to the number of productions taking place.

"It just really confirms how much Vancouver industry depends on LA," said Vancouver actor Jennifer Tong.

As tough as it is, she said she's trying to stay hopeful.

"When do I want it to end? Like right now! I want the producers to be fair," Tong said.

"I really believe that if we just keep pulling together, something good will happen," she continued.

The only silver lining to the strikes, actors say, is the hope that this will lead to a boost in domestic productions.