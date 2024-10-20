1 missing after Metro Vancouver home destroyed by mudslide

Coquitlam RCMP have confirmed one person is missing from a property on Quarry Road.

"One home was washed away as a result of the mudslide and the homeowner is unaccounted for," a statement released Sunday said.

"No further information will be provided as police liaise with the family."

The local fire department and search and rescue team are being assisted by Canada Task Force 1 Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team.

"CAN-TF1 deployed a team yesterday with additional team members assisting today. The operation was paused overnight and continues today," a spokesperson for the City of Vancouver, which oversees the team, said Sunday.

A section of Quarry Road remains "unpassable," according to police, forcing residents on either side of the slide to shelter in place. The road is closed between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road and there is no estimated time for reopening.

The mudslide happened Saturday afternoon, when an atmospheric river drenched the South Coast. According to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, between 161 and 228 millimetres of rain from the storm had fallen in Coquitlam by 5 a.m. Sunday.