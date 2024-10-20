Here are the B.C. ridings with the tightest undeclared races

The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percentage point in five ridings.

By Sunday afternoon two both fell within the margin of 100 votes that triggers a mandatory recount by the district under the Election Act. The criteria for a judicial recount is different, and one can only take place after the final count, which will happen from Oct. 26 to 28.

With 47 seats needed for a majority government, neither party was declared a winner in the nail-bitingly tight contest Saturday.

The CTV News decision desk has declared 40 ridings for the NDP and 39 for the Conservatives, with each party leading in an additional six. One seat was declared for the B.C. Greens, with that party leading in a second – setting it up to potentially play a pivotal role in the event of a minority government.

These are the five ridings where the races were closest when counting stopped.

In Juan de Fuca Malahat, the difference was just 23 votes, a margin of 0.1 per cent, with the NDP candidate, Dana Lajeunesse, projected to beat of the Conservatives' Marina Sapozhnikov. Neither candidate has served as an MLA before. A recount was announced at 2: 15 p.m. Sunday.

The B.C. Conservatives were leading in Surrey-Guildford by a margin of 0.6 per cent. That party's candidate, Honveer Singh Randhawa, was ahead of NDP incumbent Garry Begg by 102 votes.

The rookie candidates for both parties in Kelowna-Centre were separated by 0.6 per cent. Conservative Kristina Loewen was leading the NDP's Loyal Woodridge by 148 votes.

The difference in the race in Courtenay-Comox, between NDP incumbent Ronna-Rae Leonard and the Conservatives' Brennan Day was 0.7 per cent, with the Conservatives ahead by 232 votes.

In Surrey-City Centre, newcomer NDP candidate Amna Shah was leading Conservative Zeeshan Wahla by 0.7 per cent, which works out to 96 votes. A recount was announced at 2: 15 p.m. Sunday.