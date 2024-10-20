VIDEO: Deep Cove businesses cleaning up after flood turns main commercial road into a river

The community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver is cleaning up after Gallant Street, the main commercial road that leads to the cove, turned into a raging river during Saturday’s heavy rain.

“We got our crew from Deep Cove Kayak here helping out and just mopping up, cleaning up this patio area on the sidewalk,” said Bob Putnam, the co-owner of Deep Cove Collective. “We got a dehumidifier inside and we are drying everything out.”

Putnam was not at the shop when water began cascading down the street Saturday afternoon.

“Two years ago they put in a new drainage system, a new pipe just up on the next block up. And that was supposed to handle these big events. I guess it got clogged somehow, and so the district was here, they unclogged it. Once that happened, it was draining pretty good,” said Putnam.

He also praised the district for providing sandbags for Gallant street businesses.

“The other thing is that the community's been really forthcoming. I just had somebody walk across the street asking if we need help. And apparently all day yesterday, there were people from the community coming down, helping out,” said Putnam. “So, that's really nice to see all the community helping out like that. Deep Cove is a great community for that.”