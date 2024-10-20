Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding

Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.

A state of emergency was declared, giving the local government the authority to issue evacuation orders. The move comes after an atmospheric river wreaked havoc on B.C.'s South Coast Saturday.

The impacted properties are on Panorama Drive in the Cove Creek area. The order from the district – issued at 6:30 p.m. Sunday – says the move is "due to the risk of impacted private infrastructure following a significant rainfall event that poses an existing or imminent threat to people and property within the area."

The properties under evacuation order are:

2754 Panorama Drive

2758 Panorama Drive

2762 Panorama Drive

2770 Panorama Drive

2778 Panorama Drive

2780 Panorama Drive

In a statement, the district said evacuees who need support should contact the North Shore Emergency Management Office by calling 778-651-9600.

"The decision to declare a state of local emergency and issue a mandatory evacuation is not taken lightly," the update from the district said.