    • Serious crash closes Sea to Sky Highway north of Squamish

    A serious crash closed the Sea to Sky Highway north of Squamish Sunday afternoon.
    A serious crash closed the Sea to Sky Highway north of Squamish Sunday afternoon.

    DriveBC reported the incident on social media shortly after 3 p.m., sharing a photo of first responders and a damaged vehicle at the scene, which the agency later said is located "just past Swift Creek Forest Service Road."

    Cpl. Dave Noon, of the B.C. RCMP's Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, said the agency had been deployed to the scene.

    Both DriveBC and Noon advised motorists to expect delays, with Noon adding that "there is no anticipated time for reopening."

