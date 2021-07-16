VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health is taking its vaccine program to two popular summer destinations to make getting immunized more convenient.

A drop-in clinic will be set up at the Trout Lake farmers market in Vancouver Saturday, and a second clinic will be at North Vancouver's Shipyards district from July 19 to 23.

Those aged 12 and up will be given priority at each clinic and if capacity allows, second doses will also be available for those who received their first shot at least seven weeks ago.

People attending summer immunization clinics are reminded to take precautions from the heat by wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated and having something to eat and drink before getting vaccinated.