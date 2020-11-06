VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after two East Asian women were assaulted in downtown Vancouver in two days.

Officers say a woman walking on Granville Street near Helmcken Street Wednesday afternoon was approached by a man she didn't know.

It was reported that the man punched her in the nose, and the woman fell to the ground.

She then got to a "place of safety," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release, and called police for help.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30, and about 6' tall.

The man has a thin build and short hair, and was wearing a red and yellow T-shirt, dark pants and sneakers at the time of the assault.

The next day, another woman reported being assaulted.

She told police she'd been walking to an Evo car share vehicle parked near West Georgia Street and Citadel Parade when a man spat on her face.

The man was walking past her at the time, and continued on his way.

The suspect in that case has been descried as 5'5" or 5'6", with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark, baggy clothing.

"What concerns us most about these files is how completely random both assaults were," Visintin said in a news release Friday.

"Evidence indicates the victim and suspect have no relation to each other in both cases."

Police ask anyone with more information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The news comes a little over a week after Vancouver police released their latest crime data, which suggested an alarming spike in hate crimes, particularly those against victims of Asian descent.

Anti-Asian hate crime incidents were up 878 per cent over the same period in the previous year, the report presented to Vancouver's police board said.

And hate crime overall is up 116 per cent this year, according to that report, which compared the first nine months of 2020 to last year.

At the time, Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow called the data "really concerning," and said that officers had noticed the trend "right away" when they started tracking hate crimes closely in the spring.

The incidents ranged from racial slurs to the attack of an elderly man.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk