VANCOUVER -- Police say there have been more than twice as many "hate-associated reports" filed in the first half of 2020 as in the same period last year in Vancouver.

The police department said Friday police have identified 155 reports so far, compared to 69 for the same timeframe in 2019.

Members of the VPD issued similar statements earlier in the year, saying that many of the incidents target the city's Asian communities.

Const. Tania Visintin said previous statements were sent out to spread awareness, and to encourage other victims to come forward.

"We are seeing an uptick in reports coming into police, which gives us confidence that the public is hearing our plea," she said in Friday's news release.

The VPD said 35 files are currently being investigated as possible hate crimes. Sixteen of those have been sent to Crown counsel for possible charges, while the others are still active cases.

Police say they're using data to increase police presence in parts of the city that seem to be harder hit by hate crimes.

They've formed a hate crime project team to review files, and created new reporting forms in Chinese to remove potential language barriers.

"We recognize this continues to be a problem in our city," Visintin said.

Anyone who experiences a hate crime is asked to call 911. If it's not an emergency, police can be reached at 604-717-3321, and tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.