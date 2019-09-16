University students in Victoria will be offered counselling and other supports as they return to school three days after a deadly crash.

Two University of Victoria students were killed in the crash Friday on a remote logging road between Port Alberni and Bamfield, B.C.

The students have not been publicly identified, but the coroner said Monday an 18-year-old woman from Manitoba and an 18-year-old man from the U.S. died at the scene. Their families have been notified.

UVic's president said the school worked through the weekend to meet with students and their families, and is offering counselling services.

"As you return to campus this morning, I know many of you share my sense of sorrow following the devastating accident Friday night," Jamie Cassels wrote.

"The loss of members of our campus community in any circumstances is distressing. These bright young people were united in their desire to experience the research and learning possibilities on Vancouver Island's west coast. My heartfelt condolences go out to them and their loved ones."

Students who wish to use counselling services are asked to call 250-721-7599, while staff can contact the Employee and Family Assistance Program.

There will also be a space to have quiet reflection at the school's Interfaith Chapel.

"Let us remember to support one another during this difficult time," the president wrote.

The stretch of privately owned forest service road was so remote it took first responders more than an hour to reach the victims that night.

It is not yet known what happened, but witnesses said the bus ended up overturned, and about 20 to 30 feet down an embankment.

"One girl was screaming and crying. She wanted to get home… I could only see the wheels and the bottom frame of the bus," Huu-ay-aht First Nation Chief Robert Dennis told CTV News over the weekend.

Two students died and many others were injured.

The bus carrying 45 students and two teaching assistants had been on their way to the Bamfield Marine Science Centre. It was raining as the bus drove down the road described as windy and narrow.

Officials who regularly use the road said Sunday it has been in need of repairs for some time.

Although it's privately owned and primarily used by logging trucks, it's also a primary route for accessing the science centre.

"It's getting busier and busier all the time, and it's not in good condition," Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions said.

Dennis said his nation, too, has been pushing for upgrades. He said the potholes make it a challenge to navigate, and much of the route is without cellphone signal.

The crash is expected to renew efforts to upgrade the road.

The logging road is owned by Western Forest Products and Huumiis Ventures Limited Partnership. Western Forest Products said in a statement that the road is regularly maintained, and that the portion where the crash occurred had been graded the day before the incident.

"Western has supported local communities' requests to upgrade the road and has written letters of support to provincial ministers on the matter," the company added. "We would like to express our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families and to those who were injured in the incident. Like everyone in the community, we were heartbroken to learn of this tragedy."

The Huu-ay-aht First Nation says it's offered to help cover the costs of any upgrades to the road.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island, and CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Bhinder Sajan