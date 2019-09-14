

Jordan Jiang and Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





Two university students have been killed and several others have been seriously hurt when a bus rolled over on Vancouver Island, according to the University of Victoria.

Officials said the bus was on its way to the Bamfield Marine Science Centre when it rolled over on a gravel road Friday evening.

The bus was carrying roughly 40 passengers when the crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on Bamfield Main, which is 50 kilometers from Port Alberni.

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the students’ families and loved ones, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences," said Jamie Cassels, president of the University of Victoria, in a statement.

"We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community, including roommates, friends, classmates and professors who were in contact with them during their time on campus."

"Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the students' families and loved ones, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences. The university is offering counselling and other supports."

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria tasked out two CH-149 Cormorant helicopters and one CC-115 Buffalo fixed wing aircraft from CFB Comox to assist BC Emergency Health Services with the rescue.

Air Force Capt. David Burneau said three people were airlifted to a hospital in Victoria with serious or critical injuries.

He says 35 other people were taken to another hospital with minor injuries or as a precaution.

The first victims started to arrive at West Coast General Hospital by ground ambulance around 1:30 a.m Saturday.

At approximately 10:00pm PT, @VicJRCC_CCCOS received a request for assistance from @BC_EHS in support of a bus rollover between Bamfield and Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

2 helicopters and 1 fixed wing aircraft were tasked to assist





The university said it is providing counselling services to students who need the support.

The City of Port Alberni opened a reception centre for all the uninjured individuals.

Any family members wanting more information regarding this incident can call RCMP at 250-724-8980.

Mounties are investigating the cause of the crash.

The first of the patients from the Bamfield bus crash have arrived at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni. A reception centre has been opened by the city for those who were uninjured. Between 35-40 people believed to be onboard

This is a developing story and this article will be updated once information becomes available.

With files from The Canadian Press