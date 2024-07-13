Union Gospel Mission celebrates 25th annual summer barbecue

Volunteers cooked and served 4,000 hamburgers, 4,000 hot dogs and 750 pounds of potato salad in Oppenheimer Park Saturday during Union Gospel Mission's 25th annual summer barbecue.

The event was expected to draw more than 3,000 people from around Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for a free meal and some summer fun.

UGM spokesperson Sarah Chew told CTV News the annual event has grown in size over the years.

"It was an event that was originally created to kind of help families in the Downtown Eastside who might be going through things like poverty, addiction or homelessness to have someplace where they can just let go of all their worries, celebrate summer, enjoy a good meal with their families and have a safe space for their kids to play and not have to worry about the cost," Chew said.

Organizers set up two bouncy castles, lawn games and face-painting for children, and there were freezies, chips and cake to celebrate the event's milestone anniversary.

Chew said part of the goal was to show people – especially families with children – living in the Downtown Eastside that "their community loves them and they deserve this kind of fun."

More than 100 volunteers worked to make the event possible.