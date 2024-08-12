Rollover crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior leaves Metro Vancouver woman dead

One woman from Metro Vancouver died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash in the B.C. Interior Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers with the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP and the BC Highway patrol were called to the scene on Highway 1 east of Savona for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

"Early investigation suggested a pickup truck travelling east and carrying two people struck the ditch. After overcorrecting, the truck rolled over into the westbound ditch," a statement from police says.

"Both occupants were trapped inside, with the fire department having to assist with extraction."

One woman, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other, the driver, was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries police say are "serious and believed to be life-threatening." Both women were from Port Coquitlam.

The cause of the crash has not been determined and witnesses are urged to call 250-314-1800.