Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.

Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.

Investigators say the fire was lit on the doorstep of a business in the 2000 block of Oak Bay Avenue, around 1 a.m. Friday.

Two staff members inside the business told police they heard someone at the front door and then saw flames before they grabbed a fire extinguisher to douse the blaze.

Surveillance video reviewed by police showed a white man wearing a dark balaclava pouring liquid over the front steps and door mat before lighting it on fire, the Oak Bay Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The suspect was wearing a denim jacket, red running shows camouflage pants and was carrying a camouflage backpack, according to authorities.

The man fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

"Fortunately, there was no damage to the building, and no one was injured," the department said. "This incident could have resulted in a catastrophic outcome had it not been for the quick actions of the employees within the business."

Investigators released images of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.